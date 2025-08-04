Wyoming Game and Fish law enforcement statistics released

CHEYENNE, Wyoming (KIFI) - If Wyoming residents are wondering about the enforcement of fair hunting practices in their state, the Wyoming Game and Fish Law Enforcement Report was just released.

Using 2024's statistics, Game and Fish reports on the number of times law enforcement action was taken against hunting violations, which included over 240 in the Jackson region and 3,102 across the state.

There's also a list of the top ten violations documented in 2024. Number one is fishing without a license, followed by trespassing on private land at number two.

If you're in a reading mood, there's a collection of memorable stories from Wyoming Game and Fish in the report, including one about two elderly hunters who went way over the limit and shot 7 elk in 12 hours last November.

One of the hunters didn't even know he'd shot three of the extra elk himself. According to the report, he'd just assumed the caliber of his rifle was high enough that when the elk did not go down immediately, he must not be hitting the elk due to his age and physical inability, so he kept taking shots at more elk. Unfortunately, the three elk he hit were left to waste.

There's also a Nebraska man who was fishing without a license but had a stolen van, plus a Wyoming social media personality caught releasing live fish into Sloan's Lake without permission, and a woman running a packing-and-outfitting operation on national forest land without a license, and more.

If you'd like to check out the information for yourself, there's a link to the report here.