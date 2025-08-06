Fatal single-vehicle crash claims life of Idaho Falls man

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A 27-year-old Idaho Falls man is dead following a late-night crash that may have involved street racing. The incident occurred last night, August 5, at a gas station parking lot near the 400 block of West 17th Street.

According to a press release from the Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD), first responders were called to the scene at 10:46 p.m. Witnesses reported that a 2018 Infiniti Q50, driven by the man, appeared to be racing a light-colored truck. The two vehicles were reportedly traveling east from Pancheri Drive onto 17th Street.

At this time, police believe the man lost control of his Infiniti, which left the roadway and crashed into a concrete wall separating the gas station from a neighboring business, Spiders Web.

Upon arrival, Idaho Falls Police and EMS personnel worked to extricate the driver from the wreckage and provide life-saving care. He was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, but died from his injuries this morning despite the best efforts of EMS and medical personnel.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is continuing to investigate and is asking to speak with the driver of the truck to better understand the events leading to the crash. Anyone with information about the truck or its driver is encouraged to contact the IFPD. For more information or the non-emergency dispatch line, click HERE.

The department extended its condolences, stating, "The Idaho Falls Police Department offers our sincere condolences to the family and friends who are grieving the loss of their loved one today."