ISU and CEI partner to address Idaho’s workforce needs

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State University (ISU) and the College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) are making it easier for students to continue their education in the Gem State. The two institutions have announced a new partnership to streamline the credit transfer process, ensuring students who start at CEI can seamlessly transition to ISU to complete their bachelor's or master's degrees.

This collaboration is designed to align course content and credits at both schools. This allows students to map out their entire educational journey from the very beginning.

"Early in their educational journey, they can map out where they're going," said Angela Sackett, CEI's Vice President of Academics and Student Affairs. "So that transfer to ISU after they spend the first two years with us here at College of Eastern Idaho goes seamlessly."

Meeting Workforce Needs in High-Demand Fields

The new initiative will initially focus on degrees in high-demand fields like healthcare, education, and engineering. This focus aims to address critical workforce shortages in the region.

"This collaboration is driven by our shared vision of empowering citizens in eastern Idaho with greater access to higher education, fostering innovation, and supporting the development of a highly skilled workforce," said Robert Wagner, President of Idaho State University. "Clear articulation pathways and seamless transfer opportunities support student mobility and access while increasing opportunities to meet the workforce needs of our communities."

CEI President Lori Barber echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the benefits for students.

“When we collaborate, everyone wins, especially the students,” Barber said. “This collaboration with Idaho State University opens doors for our students, especially in critical fields like nursing, and ensures they can pursue their dreams close to home and at an affordable cost. It’s about meeting students where they are and helping them go further than they imagined.

This new partnership builds on an existing 20-year relationship between the two schools, taking their collaboration to the next level to better prepare students for a successful future. The ultimate goal is to directly respond to the needs of industry partners, ensuring graduates are ready to step into critical roles in the next five to ten years.