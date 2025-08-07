Dramatic Rexburg Crash: Motorhome hit by train; No injuries

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — A motorhome towing a passenger car was struck by a train in Rexburg this afternoon, but remarkably, no one was hurt, according to Rexburg Police.

The collision happened at 4:23 p.m. at the intersection of 5th West and Yellowstone. Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen confirmed that no one was injured despite the crash. Video captured by a local business, 0500 Mechanics, shows the intense moment when the train hits the back of the motorhome.

The scene has since been cleared by the Rexburg Police Department. This is a developing story, and we will share new details as they are released.