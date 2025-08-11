American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament scores – Sunday, August 10
GAME 1:
Idaho Falls Bandits 9
Portland, OR Barbers 12
GAME 2:
Idaho Falls Bandits 5
Portland, OR Barbers 13
