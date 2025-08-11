Development Workshop, Inc. cleans rubber ducks for their next race

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — It was all hands on duck at Development Workshop, Inc. as they cleaned all the ducks from this weekend’s annual Duck Race.

The workers with disabilities worked with DWI to get the ducks clean and ready to be sent off for their next race. All 30,000 ducks were checked, cleaned, and thrown out if they were broken.

The employees look forward to preparing the ducks for the race and cleaning them afterwards each year.

"When they're not working on different projects, we have sewing, we have assembly packaging, and we do some injection molding products," said DWI Sales and Marketing Manager, Glenn Guzman. "When they're not working on those types of things, they love coming out. They will look forward to the ducks. This is like their favorite project for the year."

The annual Duck Race was held Saturday, August 9. The rubber ducks were poured into the Snake River. Big prizes were given to people who paid for the first ten ducks to reach the finish line.