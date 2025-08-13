Pocatello calls on community for river cleanup event this weekend

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — This Saturday, August 16, the City of Pocatello is calling all volunteers to roll up their sleeves and help with the annual Portneuf River Cleanup.

"Every year, we see more people enjoying the river," said Hannah Sanger, Pocatello's Science & Environment Administrator. "Events like this show how much our community cares about protecting and enhancing this natural treasure."

The cleanup will take place along the river from Raymond Park to Simplot, with a specific focus on removing trash, debris, and invasive materials from both the riverbanks and the main channel. The event supports the long-term goals of the Portneuf River Vision, a community-wide effort to keep the river clean and beautiful.

Volunteers will meet at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead (on N. Main, just off Kraft Rd.) at 10 a.m. on Saturday. All are welcome, including individuals, business groups, and service clubs.

What to Bring

Work gloves (some extras will be provided)

(some extras will be provided) Boots, waders, or water shoes

Handsaws and nets are optional (a limited number of extras will be available for use)

If you have your own boat and would like to use it for the cleanup, the City asks that you please contact stormwater@pocatello.gov or call 208-234-6519 in advance for important float route information.

"Together, we can keep the Portneuf River a vibrant part of Pocatello for generations to come," said the City of Pocatello in a press release.