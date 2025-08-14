Downtown Idaho Falls adjusts parking plan, Pauses app-based on-street parking

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation (IFDDC) is moving forward with a revised parking improvement plan following extensive feedback from downtown business owners. The most significant change is the decision not to implement the proposed app-based paid parking for on-street spots at this time.

"We have heard the feedback and have been meeting with many of our downtown community members to better understand their current unique needs," said Kerry Hammon, Executive Director of the IFDDC. Hammon noted that downtown parking has been a complex issue since 1971, and the current plan reflects a consensus to pause the on-street parking initiative for now. The option may be re-evaluated in the future, but there is no set timeline.

Instead of the app-based system, the IFDDC will focus on other elements of its plan. These include:

Upgrading signage in existing paid parking lots.

Refining the permitting process for these lots.

The primary goal of these efforts is to increase on-street parking availability for customers. The IFDDC will continue its enforcement efforts and work to educate the downtown workforce about the importance of using off-street parking lots—both paid and free—to keep prime on-street spaces open for shoppers and visitors.

The IFDDC will continue its dialogue with downtown stakeholders and the City of Idaho Falls to explore additional solutions. For the latest updates, the community is encouraged to visit the IFDDC website or sign up for the Downtown E-newsletter.