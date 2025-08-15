Rigby named “JustServe City,” Honoring commitment to volunteerism

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — Rigby, Idaho, has officially been recognized as a JustServe City, a designation that formalizes the community's commitment to volunteerism. The global service organization, JustServe, presented a plaque to the Rigby City Council to celebrate the new partnership.

“Just Serve is the perfect partner to help the people of Rigby become active and engaged citizens,” said Councilman Mike Wilder. “I believe that as we service one another, our efforts will foster a stronger and more connected community and continue to make Rigby one of the greatest cities in the country.”

A "JustServe City" is a community that partners with JustServe to promote and streamline volunteer efforts. This partnership was solidified last month when the Rigby City Council issued a proclamation that officially recognized JustServe's free platform as a valuable tool for residents to engage in community service.

The platform, available as a website and app, is a service provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to connect volunteers with local service opportunities. For more information, click HERE.

“JustServe is grateful for the city leadership’s commitment to volunteerism and supporting platforms like JustServe,” said Eric Andreasen, JustServe Coordinator for the area. “The people of Rigby have embraced JustServe as they look for ways to follow the Savior’s example to serve their neighbors.”

Rigby joins a growing number of official JustServe cities in Idaho, including Boise, Buhl, Caldwell, Inkom, Iona, Meridian, Nampa, Pocatello, and Rexburg.