Registration opens for city and county races

Those that want to run for local electable positions that open this year like city council or mayor, can officially register at their respective city or county offices.

Idaho state law dictates that the last two workweeks of August is the official window for potential candidates to register. For 2025's elections, that means from August 18th until 5pm on August 29th potential candidates can register to be on this year's ballots.

This year in Idaho Falls, the mayor's office and three city council seats are open. Emily Geisler, the Idaho Falls City Clerk encourages anyone who's interested to research what's needed before they submit for candidacy.

"I recommend that if anyone has questions about, the campaign process, campaign finance reports, even the documentation that they reach out to Bonneville County or even, voteidaho.gov," said Geisler. "Those people are the experts..., and they can point you in the right direction."

Those who don't make the August 29th deadline can still run for office if they register by September 5th, but only as a write-in candidate.