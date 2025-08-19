‘Adopt A Classroom:’ Dora Erickson Elementary classrooms get a boost from Wackerli Subaru

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Wackerli Subaru in Idaho Falls is continuing its partnership with Adopt a Classroom for the fifth year. This year, they have adopted 20 classrooms at Dora Erickson Elementary School as a part of the national Subaru loves learning initiative.

"Subaru and AdoptAClassroom.org have been doing this for a number of years. Now we're looking at somewhere around 950,000 students that have been served. We've done this here for the last three years and have really enjoyed working with this school," said Wackerli Subaru Love Promise Coordinator Chad Mahoney.

Teachers received boxes full of school supplies along with five hundred dollars to spend for their classroom.

"It really helps because it's hard for parents to get those extra things sometimes for basic things like Kleenex. Sometimes it's so it's nice to have that little extra to be able to help and not have to spend our own money like we would usually do," said 5th grade teacher Michelle Kurn.

For more information, visit Adoptaclassroom.org.