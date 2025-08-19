Idaho leaders and farmers brainstorm water storage solutions

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho farmers, irrigators, city, and state leaders gathered this morning at the Rexburg Romance Theater to discuss water storage options in eastern Idaho. In light of the curtailment order last year, Idaho suffered a loss in its water supply.

Groups from different organizations involved in water management are looking for opportunities to keep Idaho's water in our system.

The meeting discussed ideas on aquifer recharge and additional surface storage, including a mention of rebuilding the Teton Dam. It is being looked at as a possible storage option, but it falls under a long list of other alternative ideas discussed in the meeting.

"(We're) trying to look at all the different options for additional storage. There's there's options up and down the river," Aaron Dalling, Executive Director of Fremont- Madison Irrigation District. "There are options to raise existing dams like Jackson Lake or Minnetonka. And some of those options might be a little bit easier to get done."

