‘Splash Day for the Dogs’ returns to McCowin Park Saturday August 23

today at 10:53 AM
Published 10:56 AM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Ammon is inviting your four-legged friends to make a splash before the end of summer. The 'Splash Day for the Dogs' returns to the Ammon Swimming Pool at McCowin Park Saturday, August 23, from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm.

With the lifeguard staff returning to school, the Ammon Pool is now closed for the season. But before they drain the water for the winter, they're allowing local dogs to take a dip. The Snake River Animal Shelter will be on-site, providing free microchipping.

