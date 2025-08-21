Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office honors deputies and citizens for excellence and service

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Last week, Bonneville County Sheriff Samuel Hulse and the BCSO Team presented several awards and recognitions during two formal awards night events. These events included formal swearing-in and badge pinning ceremonies for 26 Deputies hired over the past several months. Planning around academies and schedules have made these events a long time in the works as you will notice by the number of people recognized, as our team is continually growing and striving to make our community proud. A summary of awards and recognitions are as follows:

BCSO Community Service Awards

- Bonneville County Parks and Recreation Director Jeremy Neibauer was presented with the BCSO Community Service Award for rescuing a man and his dog found walking out of the backcountry after being stuck.

- Watkins Distributing and Jason Stevens were recognized for their partnership with BCSO supporting DUI investigation training and promoting safe responsible driving in our community.

- Ann Johnson was presented the BCSO Community Service Award for her hard work in the Bonneville County Jail IGNITE Program helping inmates obtain their GED, graduating 58 students in less than 2 years, and helping our jail facility become a GED testing site.

BCSO Meritorious Service Awards

- Dep. Matthew Clark was recognized for his response and action during a nearby medical emergency.

- Dep. Jill Fabbi and Dep. Monique Win were recognized for their dedication and hard work handling a high volume of records management processes and requests as new staff was in the process of being brought online.

BCSO Award of Excellence

- Dep. Fernando Romero was recognized for his action and response to a medical event at the Bonneville County Jail where an inmate was transported to the hospital requiring care and supervision.

- Dep. Kelson Casperson was recognized for managing inmate scheduling and court transport amid construction at the courthouse that altered normal security and processes.

BCSO Sheriff’s Commendation

- Since the launch of IGNITE Program at the Bonneville County Jail in August of 2023, the facility has become a GED testing site graduating 58 inmates and graduating more than 40 inmates from The Solution rehabilitation program. Sheriff Hulse recognized several people on our team for their efforts in the success of the program and presenting them the Sheriff’s Commendation. They are:

Ann Johnson - GED Facilitator

Capt. Ed Vitacolonna

Lt. Linzie Klucken

Lt. Brian Johnson

Sgt. Mark Mecham

Sgt. Matt Westfall

Dep. Katherine Stiens

BCSO Life Saving Awards

- Dep. Chad Campbell, Dep. Cole Kelley, and Dep. Ian McMurtrey were presented life saving awards for their response to a medical emergency in Feb. 2025.

- Dep. Curtis Brown, Dep. Kyle Penney, and Dep. Tristan Smith were presented life saving awards for their response to an overdose emergency in Oct. 2024.

- Dep. Teagan Gardner, Dep. Kaleb Judy, and Off. Conner Loos were presented life saving awards for their response to a medical emergency inside the Bonneville County Jail in May 2025.

BCSO Good Conduct Awards

- The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office recognizes Deputies who serve three or more years in good standing as part of the BCSO Team. Deputies recognized by Sheriff Samuel Hulse this week with Good Conduct Ribbons are as follows:

Dep. Kyle Marty

Dep. Brian Merjil

Dep. Aron Powell

Dep. Kurt Thode

Dep. Mason Turnblom

Dep. Matthew Clark

Dep. Dante Curtis

Dep. Kyle Penney

Dep. Michael Wall

BCSO Promotions

- Several Deputies were formally recognized for promotions over the past several months within our BCSO Team:

Dep. Mike Vasquez promoted to Patrol Sgt. Nov. 2024

Dep. Dayna Harris promoted to Civil Division Supervisor

Dep. Crystal Trubl promoted to Assistant Office Supervisor

Dep. Patti Luna promoted to Assistant Office Supervisor

BCSO Formal Swearing In and Badge Pinning Ceremony

- The following Deputies were formally sworn in by Sheriff Hulse and badges pinned by family members and friends:

Dep. Jayke Austin - Detention Team

Dep. Joel Griffes - Detention Team

Dep. Craig Hammon - Detention Team

Dep. Alexander Hinckley- Detention Team

Dep. Kaleb Judy - Detention Team

Dep. Parker Miller - Detention Team

Dep. Javier Orozco - Detention Team

Dep. Abraham Rivera - Detention Team

Dep. Isaac Rohde - Detention Team

Dep. Brody Buck - Detention Team

Dep. Gerardo Carrillo - Detention Team

Dep. Dillon Maddox - Detention Team

Dep. Michael Sunderland - Detention Team

Dep. Tom Bolleurs - Animal Control Team

Dep. Kayla Lawrence - Admin Team

Dep. Rika Upchurch - Records Team

Dep. Amber Mulberry - Drivers License Team

Dep. Timothy Slenders - Patrol Team

Dep. Thomas Forte - Patrol Team

Dep. Maddison Hewitt - Patrol Team

Dep. Jake Mann - Patrol Team

Dep. Jacob Miller - Patrol Team

Dep. Bryce Nielson - Patrol Team

Dep. Jackson Schmitt - Patrol Team

Dep. Jasen Smith - Patrol Team

Dep. Pedro Valenzuela - Patrol Team

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is proud of its team and the great work they do. We are humbled in the amount of community support we see each day, something that motivates our team toward excellence in everything we do and everything we stand for.