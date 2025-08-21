Skip to Content
College of Eastern Idaho to unveil Future Tech Building in partnership with BEA and Frontier Credit Union

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Today, August 21, the College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) is taking a major step forward in workforce development and STEM education.

At noon, in partnership with Battelle Energy Alliance (BEA) and Frontier Credit Union, CEI will unveil its new Future Tech Building, a facility dedicated to shaping the next generation of skilled professionals. Battelle Energy Alliance manages INL for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy.

Join us for Local News 8 at noon as we take a closer look at the new facility.

