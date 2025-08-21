Police issue scam warning after “quick thinking” bank staff save customer from falling victim

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Shelley Police Department is urging residents to be cautious online after a recent scam targeted a local financial institution's customer. The department reported that a "quick-thinking" bank employee stopped a customer from making a large cash withdrawal for a fraudulent "online game" prize.

According to authorities, the customer believed they had won a large sum of money and was told to withdraw cash to cover the necessary fees. The customer was also dropped off at the bank by a stranger, which raised additional suspicions.

Thanks to the vigilance of the financial staff, the scam was identified before the customer lost a significant amount of money.

"We want to commend the staff at this financial institution for recognizing the red flags and stepping in before the situation escalated," the Shelley Police Department said in a Facebook post. "Their attention to detail and care for their customer made a real difference."

Authorities warn that scammers often target vulnerable individuals, including the elderly or those who may be isolated. Scammers use online platforms or phone calls to build trust and manipulate victims into sharing personal or financial information. They often create a sense of urgency or secrecy to prevent victims from seeking advice from others.

How to Protect Yourself and Others

Shelley Police provided the following guidelines to protect yourself and others from becoming a victim: