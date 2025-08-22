Heads Up, Rexburg! City phone lines may be down for upgrades next week

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Starting Monday, August 28, at 7:30 AM, the City of Rexburg will begin a major upgrade to its phone system. This important project will continue throughout the week and may cause temporary disruptions to city phone lines.

The main City Hall line will be the first to be upgraded and may be down for up to an hour. The city’s IT team will then continue to work on other phone lines across various city facilities.

"If you need to reach us during this time, please be patient; we’ll be back online quickly," states the city in a Facebook post.

During the upgrade, residents are advised to use alternative contact methods. You can still reach the City of Rexburg by email or through the contact form on the official city website.