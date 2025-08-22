Idaho Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling in Pocatello land dispute

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Pocatello family trust in a long-running land dispute. 2 trusts from the Rupp family sued the city of Pocatello, Mayor Brian Blad, and several developers over the Northgate Parkway project.

A lower court had dismissed the case, granting judgment to the city and developers.

But the high court reversed that decision, saying the district court failed to properly analyze the motions and didn’t allow the trusts to argue in opposition. The case now heads back to the district court.