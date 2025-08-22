Skip to Content
Late-night fire destroys Teton County home

Teton County Fire & Rescue
today at 10:00 AM
VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) —A family has lost "all their belongings" after a fire destroyed their home on the 10000 block of Colter's Run Trail, east of Victor, late last night.

Teton County Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched around 9:15 PM and arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames. The residents had already evacuated safely, but the intense fire threatened to spread to nearby vegetation and other homes.

Fire crews immediately focused on protecting the neighboring properties, according to a TCFR release. Due to the fire’s size and the risk of it spreading into the wildland, nine neighboring agencies were called in to assist. Together, they worked to suppress the fire and contain it to the original property, successfully preventing any further losses.

In a press release, TCFR Fire Chief Mike Maltaverne extended his gratitude to the other departments. "We offer a huge thank you to our neighboring agencies that left their communities to come and assist us in protecting ours," he said. He also acknowledged the family's loss, stating, "We sincerely send out our thoughts and prayers to those affected."

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

