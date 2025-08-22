Skip to Content
Measles cases remind Idahoans to be up to date with vaccinations

Sam Ross
Immunity from childhood vaccines can wear off over time, so even adults need to stay up to date on their vaccinations.
By
today at 11:59 AM
Published 12:24 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Three cases of measles have already been found in Idaho, reminding people to be up to date with their vaccinations.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says some people might not realize they need vaccines throughout their lives. Childhood immunizations can wear off over time, so even adults need to stay up to date on their vaccinations. Health and Welfare recommends adults with heath conditions, healthcare workers, and pregnant women get vaccinated.

There are several places to be vaccinated or get immunization records. You can contact your healthcare provider, local public health district to ask questions or schedule an appointment.

