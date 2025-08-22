Museum of Idaho to host egyptologists for a weekend of special events

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — This September, the Museum of Idaho is bringing a touch of ancient Egypt to Idaho Falls. The museum, which is currently hosting the popular Mummies of the World exhibit, will welcome two world-renowned Egyptologists for a special weekend of events.

Brier and Remler | Courtesy of Dr. Bob Brier via Museum of Idaho

Dr. Bob Brier, a leading authority on mummies and ancient Egypt, will be joined by author and art historian Patricia Remler for a series of talks and Q&A sessions. Brier, often called "Mr. Mummy," is famous for creating MUMAB, the first modern mummy made with ancient Egyptian techniques. Remler is the author of Egyptian Mythology A–Z and an expert in Egyptian art and culture.

Special Events with the Experts

Audiences are invited to a special screening of the 1999 action-adventure classic The Mummy at the ISU Auditorium. Dr. Brier will offer live expert commentary, providing insights into what the film gets right (and wrong) about Egyptology, ancient tombs, and mummification.

Friday, September 5: 7:00 PM

Tickets for this special evening are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve your spot, click HERE.

Meet the Egyptologists in the Galleries

Explore the Mummies of the World exhibit with the experts themselves. Dr. Brier and Patricia Remler will be in the Ancient Egypt and MUMAB galleries to share the story of MUMAB and answer your questions about Egyptian art, mythology, science, and mummification. This is a unique opportunity to gain new insights into the exhibit directly from those who know it best.

Friday, September 5: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Saturday, September 6: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

These sessions are free with museum admission. Remember, admission is always free for museum members.

MOI After-Hours Speaker Series: The Making of MUMAB

Join Dr. Brier for a captivating evening talk on the creation of MUMAB. Learn the secrets behind his groundbreaking research as he explains how he re-created ancient Egyptian embalming practices. Following his presentation, you'll have the chance to see MUMAB up close inside the exhibit and continue the conversation with Dr. Brier.

When: Saturday, September 6, from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Saturday, September 6, from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM Location: Museum of Idaho

Tickets for this special evening are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve your spot, click HERE.