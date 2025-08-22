Rexburg’s Meals on Wheels Needs You: Volunteer drivers urgently needed

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — The Madison County Meals on Wheels program is in urgent need of volunteer drivers to help serve 80 to 100 people a week. To meet this growing demand, the program needs at least 10 more volunteers to join its team of 20 dedicated drivers.

The program's mission is twofold: to provide nutritious meals to seniors who are unable to shop for or prepare food, and to conduct a vital wellness check. This brief visit ensures that each senior is doing well, offering peace of mind to their families and the community.

"We wouldn't have what we have without these seniors who have gone before us," says Executive Director of the Madison County Senior Citizen Center Melissa Hope. "It is our responsibility as a community to watch out for them and to take care of them."

Hope adds that volunteers are "the best people" and invites new volunteers to "be a part of a great team." If you're not comfortable with driving, the program also needs delivery volunteers who can walk meals to the front door and greet seniors.

To learn more or volunteer, call this number (208) 356-0080 or click HERE.