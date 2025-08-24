Local News 8 talks with Idaho Falls city office candidates

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — There are only a few days left for people to file as a candidate to run for office in the Idaho Falls.

Local News 8 spoke with one of the candidates for mayor, Jeff Alldridge, who is running for office for the first time. He feels there needs to be better communication between citizens and city leaders. He says more efforts should be made to improve relationships with the public.

"I want to try to restore faith and trust with the city government and the people," Alldridge said. "And try to do policies that match what the citizens want rather than the ideology that the current leadership is pushing."

Alldridge is running against Lisa Burtenshaw, who has served on the Idaho Falls City Council since 2021. We are waiting to hear back from her to share her goals for the city.

Local News 8 also spoke with Jim Francis, who is running for re-election to Seat 4 on the Idaho Falls City Council. If re-elected, this would be his third term. Francis wants to continue a pattern he says has been emphasized over the last 12 years—transparency in government.

"Particularly in the budgeting process," Francis said. "So the people of the community have a chance to look at exactly what the budget is and and what it all means."

People have until 5 p.m. on Friday, August 29, to file as a candidate. After that, they will have a week to withdraw.