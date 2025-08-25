Idaho Falls City Council candidate shares thoughts and ideas

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — There are only a few days left to file as a candidate for city office in Idaho Falls. Local News 8 spoke with another City Council candidate today.

Mosy Moran is running for the Idaho Falls City Council Seat 2. He says he has experience in mental health and non-profits.

Moran decided to run because he feels there is a lack of communication between city officials and Idaho Falls citizens. That's why he hopes to bridge gaps and make connections with the public, as well as make improvements to Idaho Falls as it continues to grow.

"Things like transportation, focusing on the infrastructure," Moran said. "Make sure that the growth that's happening is done in a safe way for the community so that things are still affordable and we're still keeping the spirit of Idaho Falls while we're growing, because the growing is inevitable."

People have until 5 p.m. on Friday, August 26, to file as a candidate. After that, they will have a week to withdraw.

