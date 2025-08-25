Simplot presents Pocatello Potato Festival

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — People gathered at the Museum of Clean Saturday for fun, food, and their love of potatoes.

Hundreds of people met at the Pocatello Potato Festival to enjoy local vendors, games, and several potato-related activities like making prints with potatoes and using potatoes to power clocks.

"We really wanted to bring something that's true to Idaho, but also fits in with the Children's Museum as well as the Museum of Clean," said Event Coordinator, Claire Horton. "And I don't know how you really tie in Idaho and education more than with potatoes."

A potato festival wouldn’t be complete without french fries. That's why Simplot provided free fries for everyone.

Horton thanks the community, sponsors, and vendors for making the event possible. She plans to hold the event again next year.