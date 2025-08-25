Skip to Content
Traffic Alert: Crash blocks I-15 southbound near Blackfoot

today at 4:49 PM
Published 4:50 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Transportation Department is reporting a crash on I-15 Southbound near Blackfoot. The details of the crash are still coming in, but Idaho 511 is reporting that all lanes of travel are blocked.

Travelers are being told to "prepare to stop and expect delays." No details on the cause of the crash or any potential injuries have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide more updates as details become available.

