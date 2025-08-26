Bannock County residents, non-profits rally against commissioners’ proposed budget at public hearing on Tuesday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Bannock County commissioners held a public hearing attended by dozens of residents and area organization leaders who shared overwhelming opposition to the county's controversial fiscal year 2026 proposed budget on Tuesday.

Complaints against the budget were mostly leveled at the proposed cuts to county-funded non-profit organizations like the Veterans' Memorial Building (which stands to lose around $43,000 under the draft budget) and Aid for Friends (which would be completely defunded in the upcoming fiscal year, losing $30,000 in county funds).

"Cutting aid for friends, the less advantage of all of us, they need some assistance–– and I know the national environment is not to do that, but I would hope that Bannock County would be above that," said Rich Smith, a Bannock County resident of over 60 years, to commissioners at the Tuesday hearing. "Cutting the veterans facility, the Veterans Building, and publicly abusing them is not leadership. That is bullying, and it's not okay."

Other complaints were aimed at the substantial 14% raises proposed for Bannock County Commissioners in the next fiscal year, which would raise commissioner salaries from around $83,000 to $95,000 annually.

"You're cutting my veterans, you're cutting Aid for Friends, all that to give yourselves a raise," said Hon. David Archuleta, retired Associate Tribal Judge for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, to the commissioners. "...Getting into public office is not about getting rich; you guys are servants. No one gets a 14% raise. What world do you live in that you give yourselves a 14% raise?"

The Bannock County Board of Commissioners will discuss the feedback and the proposed budget moving forward at their regular meeting on Thursday, August 28, at 9 a.m.

To view a copy of Bannock County's proposed fiscal year 2026 budget, visit the Bannock County website.