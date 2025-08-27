Conservation group gets major grant to improve nature preserve in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust, a non-profit citizen conservation group, recently accepted a $10,000 grant from the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation to fund improvements to the Century Heights wildlife preserve on the southern edge of the city.

The Century Heights wildlife preserve is a 266-acre parcel of land that provides a protected area for native plant and animal species near Century High School.

The Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust maintains the preserve by planting native flora, controlling invasive species, and enhancing recreation opportunities.

The non-profit organization will use the $10,000 grant to improve the preserve's access road and trailhead and continue habitat rehabilitation initiatives.

The Century Heights Preserve is open to non-motorized recreation until October, when the preserve closes to protect mule deer herds that winter in the area.

For more information, you can visit the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust website.