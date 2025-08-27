Fatal rollover-crash claims life of Rexburg man along US-20

FREMONT COUNTY, ID – A 46-year-old Rexburg man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash yesterday afternoon on US-20, just north of Rexburg.

According to a report from the Idaho State Police (ISP), the incident occurred at approximately 4:02 PM on Tuesday, August 26. The man was driving a white 2013 Ford Transit van westbound when the vehicle veered off the right side of the highway.

The van rolled over, coming to a rest on its roof. The driver, whose name has not been released at this time, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

ISP confirmed there were no other vehicles involved in the crash, and there was no blockage to traffic. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Next of kin has reportedly been notified.