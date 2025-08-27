Firefighters gain ground on 13,449-acre Dollar Lake Fire, now 8% contained

AFTON, Wyo. (KIFI) — After taking advantage of a break in the weather on Tuesday, firefighters have successfully increased containment of the Dollar Lake Fire to 8%, according to a Wednesday release from the U.S. Forest Service Bridger-Teton National Forest. The fire has grown to 13,449 acres.

Yesterday, firefighters concentrated their efforts on securing the southern and eastern flanks of the fire, where they focused on protecting several key locations, including campgrounds, outfitter camps, and the Red Cliff Bible Camp. Crews also worked to build additional containment and contingency lines, particularly on the south side of the fire area.

According to the release, areas on the west and south sides are now prepared for burnout operations. These controlled burns will be initiated once weather conditions become favorable to create a defensive perimeter and prevent further spread.

A mandatory "GO" evacuation order is still in effect for a five-mile radius around Dollar Lake and for the Red Cliff Bible Camp.

Residents in the following areas are currently at a "SET" status, indicating they should be prepared to evacuate:

Moose Gypsum Road

Hill Road

Valley View Trail

Hecox Road

Pine Drive

Rock Creek Road

Brookie Lane

White Point Road

Rainbow Drive

Trout Drive

Cutthroat Drive

River Road

Cattle Drive Lane

Terrace Drive

Half-way Drive

Galley Lane

All residents living along US Hwy 352 South to Richard Lane.

For additional evacuation information, click HERE. The Bridger-Teton National Forest has issued a closure order for the area around the fire, including the Green River Lakes Road. The closure is to ensure public and firefighter safety. Additionally, Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect across the entire forest.