Skip to Content
News

Power Outage hits 642 Lower Valley Energy customers near Irwin and Swan Valley

MGN
By
New
today at 12:48 PM
Published 12:55 PM

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — Lower Valley Energy is reporting a power outage affecting at least 642 customers in the area between Irwin and Swan Valley. The outage was first reported at 11:12 AM.

Crews have reportedly been dispatched to the scene, but there is currently no estimated time for when power will be restored. The cause of the outage is still unknown; however, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all of Southeast Idaho until August 28, 12:00 AM MDT due to the excessive amount of rainfall impacting the Intermountain West.

For updates, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content