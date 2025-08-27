Power Outage hits 642 Lower Valley Energy customers near Irwin and Swan Valley

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — Lower Valley Energy is reporting a power outage affecting at least 642 customers in the area between Irwin and Swan Valley. The outage was first reported at 11:12 AM.

Crews have reportedly been dispatched to the scene, but there is currently no estimated time for when power will be restored. The cause of the outage is still unknown; however, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all of Southeast Idaho until August 28, 12:00 AM MDT due to the excessive amount of rainfall impacting the Intermountain West.

