President Trump orders flags at half-staff after fatal Minneapolis school shooting

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KIFI) — President Donald Trump has ordered all U.S. and state flags at public and government buildings to be flown at half-staff through sunset on Saturday, August 31, 2025, in response to the "senseless" shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis. According to CNN, the shooter opened fire during the Wednesday morning Mass, killing two children and injuring at least 17 people.

Police are calling the attack a "deliberate act of violence." According to law enforcement, the 20-year-old suspect is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

