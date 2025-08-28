Catholic Priest arrested in Nampa on sexual battery charges

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) — A Catholic Priest at Nampa's St. Paul's Catholic Church has been arrested and charged with sexual battery of a minor, the Nampa Police Department confirmed Thursday.

45-year-old Robert Mendez Esquivel was arrested on Wednesday and is being held at the Canyon County Jail. He faces one count of sexual battery against a minor between the ages of 16 and 17. Authorities have stated that the alleged incident did not involve a minor from the church or its affiliated school.

Diocese of Boise Responds

In a statement, the Diocese of Boise confirmed it is cooperating with law enforcement and has immediately removed Esquivel from all priestly duties. The bishop, Reverend Peter F. Christensen, released a statement to the community asking for prayers for the alleged victim and the parish.

"I humbly ask for your fervent prayers, for the alleged victim, for the faithful of St. Paul’s community in Nampa and for our entire Diocese as we navigate this painful situation," Reverend Christensen said.

According to the Diocese's website and the St. Paul's Catholic Church Esquivel previously served as chaplin for ministries called "Courage and Encourage," which reportedly support individuals with same-sex attraction in living according to Catholic teachings and "ministers to family members of people with same-sex attraction."

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to determine if there are any other victims. Authorities are urging anyone with additional information to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677 or online at www.343cops.com. Tips can be submitted anonymously.