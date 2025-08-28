ITD to host Open House for US-20 improvements

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Transportation Department is hosting an open house on Thursday, September 4, to discuss proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 20 from Idaho Falls to Arco. The meeting will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Snake River Event Center at the Shilo Inn, located at 780 Lindsay Blvd in Idaho Falls.

The highway, first built in the 1950s, serves as an important roadway for the over 6,000 Idahoans who work at the Idaho National Laboratory. However, in order to continue to serve motorists for years to come, ITD says the roadway requires "robust improvements."

“We know this route needs improvements and have been very focused on working towards them,” ITD District Engineer Jason Minzghor said. “We’re excited to get public input on the design and see construction happen in the very near future.”

Proposed designs aim to boost safety and capacity by widening the road to two lanes in each direction, starting in Idaho Falls and heading west. This expansion will make the route safer for everyone, including freight, agricultural, and commuter traffic, by providing more passing opportunities and improving visibility.

The open house will serve as an opportunity for the public to review the designs, learn about project timelines, and see how ITD plans to reduce construction impacts. Construction could begin as early as next summer with additional funding.

If you can't make it in person, you can view the materials and submit comments online from September 4–18 at us20arcotoif.com.