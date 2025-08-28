Two-vehicle crash overturns car on Pancheri Drive, only minor injuries reported

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Falls Police were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Pancheri Drive near Culver's, which caused minor traffic disruptions.

The crash was reported around 3:14 p.m. on Thursday. Witness photos show one of the vehicles, a silver sedan, overturned. Despite witness concerns, Idaho Falls Police spokesperson Jessica Clements has confirmed that all individuals involved sustained "what appears to be minor injuries."

Clements stated in an email, "They’re working on getting a tow truck there to get the last vehicle off the road."