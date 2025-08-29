Skip to Content
Recent rain helps crews contain multiple wildfires in Caribou-Targhee National Forest

Wildland firefighters U.S. Forest Service - Caribou-Targhee National Forest
Wildland firefighters U.S. Forest Service - Caribou-Targhee National Forest
CARIBOU-TARGHEE NATIONAL FOREST — Widespread rain and moisture have helped crews contain several wildfires in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest over the past three days. According to a release by fire officials, multiple fires are either fully contained or are expected to be in the coming days

Wildfire Updates

Rocky Top Fire

The Rocky Top Fire, located 11 miles northwest of Swan Valley, Idaho, remains at approximately 3.2 acres. Due to steep, rocky terrain and safety risks to firefighters, crews are implementing full suppression and confinement strategies. This fire was caused by lightning.

Rim Trail Fire

The lightning-caused Rim Trail Fire, 13 miles northeast of Tetonia, is now 100% contained. The blaze burned 27 acres. All associated road and trail closures will be lifted tonight and will no longer be in effect as of August 30, 2025.

Toponce Fire

The 19-acre Toponce Fire, located 9 miles northeast of Inkom, is now fully contained.

Chicken Fire

The 10-acre Chicken Fire, which started 11 miles east of Swan Valley and one mile north of Upper Palisades Lake, is now 100% contained.

