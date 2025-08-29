Stepped-up school patrols start today to keep students safe

IDAHO (KIFI) — Starting today, law enforcement is stepping up patrols around schools. The Southeast Idaho Traffic Safety Task Force is stepping up patrols to protect students and crack down on unsafe driving behaviors.

The heightened enforcement will focus on common violations that put students at risk, such as speeding in school zones, ignoring school bus stop arms, and failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks. This effort is aimed at reducing the dangerous behaviors that tend to spike this time of year.

“We’ll be in school zones during the day and watching for impaired drivers at night,” Lieutenant Todd Orr said in a release. “From young children to college students, our goal is to keep every student safe.”

To report unsafe driving, call *ISP (*477).