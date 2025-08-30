Skip to Content
News

Chronic Wasting Disease testing for deer now mandatory north of Idaho Falls

CWD is a fatal disease that causes animals to not be able to do basic functions like eat or walk.
File
CWD is a fatal disease that causes animals to not be able to do basic functions like eat or walk.
By
New
today at 5:14 PM
Published 5:22 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Fish and Game says hunters must test deer for Chronic Wasting Disease in seven hunting areas, including one just north of Idaho Falls.

CWD is a fatal disease that causes animals to not be able to do basic functions like eat or walk. The disease can’t be completely wiped out because it stays in the environment for many years. That’s why Fish and Game does required testing to help stop the disease from spreading and hurting deer populations. Testing also helps make sure hunters have plenty of opportunities during hunting season.

More information about CWD testing and requirements can be found here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content