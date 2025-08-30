Chronic Wasting Disease testing for deer now mandatory north of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Fish and Game says hunters must test deer for Chronic Wasting Disease in seven hunting areas, including one just north of Idaho Falls.

CWD is a fatal disease that causes animals to not be able to do basic functions like eat or walk. The disease can’t be completely wiped out because it stays in the environment for many years. That’s why Fish and Game does required testing to help stop the disease from spreading and hurting deer populations. Testing also helps make sure hunters have plenty of opportunities during hunting season.

More information about CWD testing and requirements can be found here.