Bonneville County candidates finalized for November 4th elections

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The candidate lists for city elections across Eastern Idaho are now final, with a notable number of hopefuls in Bonneville County. The deadline for candidates to file was Friday, August 29, and those who wish to withdraw have until Friday, September 5.

“Elections are how voters express their wishes and hold their government accountable,” Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “Election Day is November 4. There will be debates, forums, media spotlights, and plenty of social media posts between now and then. I encourage all eligible city voters to take advantage of these opportunities to learn about the candidates so that your vote truly expresses your will.”

Here is the complete list of candidates who have filed for city offices in Bonneville County:

Ammon

Mayor

Brian Powell

Council Seat #2

Russell Slack

Nolan J. Wheeler

Council Seat #4

Marco Hancock

Kris Oswald

Council Seat #6

Sidney R. Hamberlin

Jessie Smith

Idaho Falls

Mayor

Jeff Alldridge

Lisa Burtenshaw

Christian Ashcraft

Brian Tomasko

Council Seat #2

Jordan Bardsley

Christopher Joseph Brunt

Teresa Dominick

Brandon Lee

Mosy Moran

Stephanie Taylor-Thompson

Bradley Whipple

Council Seat #4

Jared Dominick

Jim Francis

Council Seat #6

Jim Freeman

Ryan Hancock

Creta Larsen

James T. Skinner

Iona

Mayor

Rylea Farrens

Daniel L. Gubler

Michael Thompson

Council Seats

Lizzie Brown

Clip Holverson Jr.

Evan M. Mann

James West

Irwin

Mayor

Larry Perzichilli

Council Seats

Darrel R Ricks

Brandy Urrutia

Ririe

Council Seat*

Pamela Huffaker

Council Seats

Jeffrey Angle

William Jones

Swan Valley

Council Seats

Lane McVey

Kery W. Secrist

Ucon

Mayor

Johnalee McDonald

Robert J. Rish

Council Seats

A. Lynn Billman

Kevin Goms

Jennifer LaBrier

Tyrell O. Maughan

Council Seats *

Shelley Ball Andrus

Tyrel Parmer

Bonneville County School Districts

Idaho Falls School District No. 91

Trustee Zone 1

Kristy Mickelsen

Trustee Zone 2

Paul Haacke

Bonneville Joint School District No. 93

Trustee Zone 2

Carissa Coats

Trustee Zone 3

Richard Hess

Trustee Zone 5

Ryan Jensen

Randy C. Smith

Ririe Joint School District No. 252

Trustee Zone 5

Kevin Landon

Fire Districts

Bonneville County Fire Protection District #1

COMMISSIONER 3

David Long

COMMISSIONER 4

Ralph Isom

John Taylor

COMMISSIONER 5

Tyler Gebs

Greater Swan Valley Fire District

COMMISSIONER 1

Douglas H. Martin

COMMISSIONER 3

Scott Bailey

Jefferson Central Fire District

COMMISSIONER 2

James R. Deuel

COMMISSIONER 2

Mike Miller

Cemetery Districts

Ammon Cemetery

COMMISSIONER 3 — Bethia Messenger

Central Cemetery

COMMISSIONER 3 — Arlo Coleman

Iona Cemetery

COMMISSIONER 3 — Chad Stanger

Milo Cemetery

COMMISSIONER 2 — Steven L. Campbell

New Sweden Cemetery

COMMISSIONER 3 — Terry Howard

Ririe Shelton Cemetery

COMMISSIONER 3 — Blair Moncur

Swan Valley Cemetery

COMMISSIONER 3 — Teresa Jan Dumont

Taylor Cemetery

COMMISSIONER 3 — Tyler J Lind

Ucon Cemetery

COMMISSIONER 3 — Russ Donahoo

Woodville Cemetery

COMMISSIONER 1 — J.D. Kelly

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can confirm their registration status, request an absentee ballot, view sample ballots, and find their polling place at VoteIdaho.gov. The website also provides additional election and voting resources.