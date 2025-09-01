Bonneville County candidates finalized for November 4th elections
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The candidate lists for city elections across Eastern Idaho are now final, with a notable number of hopefuls in Bonneville County. The deadline for candidates to file was Friday, August 29, and those who wish to withdraw have until Friday, September 5.
“Elections are how voters express their wishes and hold their government accountable,” Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “Election Day is November 4. There will be debates, forums, media spotlights, and plenty of social media posts between now and then. I encourage all eligible city voters to take advantage of these opportunities to learn about the candidates so that your vote truly expresses your will.”
Here is the complete list of candidates who have filed for city offices in Bonneville County:
Ammon
Mayor
- Brian Powell
Council Seat #2
- Russell Slack
- Nolan J. Wheeler
Council Seat #4
- Marco Hancock
- Kris Oswald
Council Seat #6
- Sidney R. Hamberlin
- Jessie Smith
Idaho Falls
Mayor
- Jeff Alldridge
- Lisa Burtenshaw
- Christian Ashcraft
- Brian Tomasko
Council Seat #2
- Jordan Bardsley
- Christopher Joseph Brunt
- Teresa Dominick
- Brandon Lee
- Mosy Moran
- Stephanie Taylor-Thompson
- Bradley Whipple
Council Seat #4
- Jared Dominick
- Jim Francis
Council Seat #6
- Jim Freeman
- Ryan Hancock
- Creta Larsen
- James T. Skinner
Iona
Mayor
- Rylea Farrens
- Daniel L. Gubler
- Michael Thompson
Council Seats
- Lizzie Brown
- Clip Holverson Jr.
- Evan M. Mann
- James West
Irwin
Mayor
- Larry Perzichilli
Council Seats
- Darrel R Ricks
- Brandy Urrutia
Ririe
Council Seat*
- Pamela Huffaker
Council Seats
- Jeffrey Angle
- William Jones
Swan Valley
Council Seats
- Lane McVey
- Kery W. Secrist
Ucon
Mayor
- Johnalee McDonald
- Robert J. Rish
Council Seats
- A. Lynn Billman
- Kevin Goms
- Jennifer LaBrier
- Tyrell O. Maughan
Council Seats *
- Shelley Ball Andrus
- Tyrel Parmer
Bonneville County School Districts
Idaho Falls School District No. 91
Trustee Zone 1
- Kristy Mickelsen
Trustee Zone 2
- Paul Haacke
Bonneville Joint School District No. 93
Trustee Zone 2
- Carissa Coats
Trustee Zone 3
- Richard Hess
Trustee Zone 5
- Ryan Jensen
- Randy C. Smith
Ririe Joint School District No. 252
Trustee Zone 5
- Kevin Landon
Fire Districts
Bonneville County Fire Protection District #1
COMMISSIONER 3
- David Long
COMMISSIONER 4
- Ralph Isom
- John Taylor
COMMISSIONER 5
- Tyler Gebs
Greater Swan Valley Fire District
COMMISSIONER 1
- Douglas H. Martin
COMMISSIONER 3
- Scott Bailey
Jefferson Central Fire District
COMMISSIONER 2
- James R. Deuel
COMMISSIONER 2
- Mike Miller
Cemetery Districts
Ammon Cemetery
COMMISSIONER 3 — Bethia Messenger
Central Cemetery
COMMISSIONER 3 — Arlo Coleman
Iona Cemetery
COMMISSIONER 3 — Chad Stanger
Milo Cemetery
COMMISSIONER 2 — Steven L. Campbell
New Sweden Cemetery
COMMISSIONER 3 — Terry Howard
Ririe Shelton Cemetery
COMMISSIONER 3 — Blair Moncur
Swan Valley Cemetery
COMMISSIONER 3 — Teresa Jan Dumont
Taylor Cemetery
COMMISSIONER 3 — Tyler J Lind
Ucon Cemetery
COMMISSIONER 3 — Russ Donahoo
Woodville Cemetery
COMMISSIONER 1 — J.D. Kelly
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can confirm their registration status, request an absentee ballot, view sample ballots, and find their polling place at VoteIdaho.gov. The website also provides additional election and voting resources.