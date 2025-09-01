Skip to Content
Bonneville County candidates finalized for November 4th elections

today at 2:46 PM
Published 2:16 PM

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The candidate lists for city elections across Eastern Idaho are now final, with a notable number of hopefuls in Bonneville County. The deadline for candidates to file was Friday, August 29, and those who wish to withdraw have until Friday, September 5.

“Elections are how voters express their wishes and hold their government accountable,” Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “Election Day is November 4. There will be debates, forums, media spotlights, and plenty of social media posts between now and then. I encourage all eligible city voters to take advantage of these opportunities to learn about the candidates so that your vote truly expresses your will.”

Here is the complete list of candidates who have filed for city offices in Bonneville County:

Ammon

Mayor

  • Brian Powell

Council Seat #2

  • Russell Slack
  • Nolan J. Wheeler

Council Seat #4

  • Marco Hancock
  • Kris Oswald

Council Seat #6

  • Sidney R. Hamberlin
  • Jessie Smith

Idaho Falls

Mayor

  • Jeff Alldridge
  • Lisa Burtenshaw
  • Christian Ashcraft
  • Brian Tomasko

Council Seat #2

  • Jordan Bardsley
  • Christopher Joseph Brunt
  • Teresa Dominick
  • Brandon Lee
  • Mosy Moran
  • Stephanie Taylor-Thompson
  • Bradley Whipple

Council Seat #4

  • Jared Dominick
  • Jim Francis

Council Seat #6

  • Jim Freeman
  • Ryan Hancock
  • Creta Larsen
  • James T. Skinner

Iona

Mayor

  • Rylea Farrens
  • Daniel L. Gubler
  • Michael Thompson

Council Seats

  • Lizzie Brown
  • Clip Holverson Jr.
  • Evan M. Mann
  • James West

Irwin

Mayor

  • Larry Perzichilli

Council Seats

  • Darrel R Ricks
  • Brandy Urrutia

Ririe

Council Seat*

  • Pamela Huffaker

Council Seats

  • Jeffrey Angle
  • William Jones

Swan Valley

Council Seats

  • Lane McVey
  • Kery W. Secrist

Ucon

Mayor

  • Johnalee McDonald
  • Robert J. Rish

Council Seats

  • A. Lynn Billman
  • Kevin Goms
  • Jennifer LaBrier
  • Tyrell O. Maughan

Council Seats *

  • Shelley Ball Andrus
  • Tyrel Parmer

Bonneville County School Districts

Idaho Falls School District No. 91

Trustee Zone 1

  • Kristy Mickelsen

Trustee Zone 2

  • Paul Haacke

Bonneville Joint School District No. 93

Trustee Zone 2

  • Carissa Coats

Trustee Zone 3

  • Richard Hess

Trustee Zone 5

  • Ryan Jensen
  • Randy C. Smith

Ririe Joint School District No. 252

Trustee Zone 5

  • Kevin Landon

Fire Districts

Bonneville County Fire Protection District #1

COMMISSIONER 3

  • David Long

COMMISSIONER 4

  • Ralph Isom
  • John Taylor

COMMISSIONER 5

  • Tyler Gebs

Greater Swan Valley Fire District

COMMISSIONER 1

  • Douglas H. Martin

COMMISSIONER 3

  • Scott Bailey

Jefferson Central Fire District

COMMISSIONER 2

  • James R. Deuel

COMMISSIONER 2

  • Mike Miller

Cemetery Districts

Ammon Cemetery

COMMISSIONER 3 — Bethia Messenger

Central Cemetery

COMMISSIONER 3 — Arlo Coleman

Iona Cemetery

COMMISSIONER 3 — Chad Stanger

Milo Cemetery

COMMISSIONER 2 — Steven L. Campbell

New Sweden Cemetery

COMMISSIONER 3 — Terry Howard

Ririe Shelton Cemetery

COMMISSIONER 3 — Blair Moncur

Swan Valley Cemetery

COMMISSIONER 3 — Teresa Jan Dumont

Taylor Cemetery

COMMISSIONER 3 — Tyler J Lind

Ucon Cemetery

COMMISSIONER 3 — Russ Donahoo

Woodville Cemetery

COMMISSIONER 1 — J.D. Kelly

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can confirm their registration status, request an absentee ballot, view sample ballots, and find their polling place at VoteIdaho.gov. The website also provides additional election and voting resources.

