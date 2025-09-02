Crews gain ground on Willow Creek Fire, 40% contained

SMOOT, Wyo. (KIFI) — Firefighters have made good progress on the Willow Creek Fire, which is now 40% contained. The fire, located about three miles south of Smoot, Wyoming, has burned just over 4,000 acres.

Crews have been working steadily to secure the fire's eastern and southern edges. However, with temperatures expected to rise over the next week, the fire is likely to remain active and may produce more smoke.

The evacuation status for some residents has been lowered. The area from milepost 75 south to Salt Pass in the vicinity of Gomms Pond Lane, as well as residents west of Highway 89 from Reeves-Schwab Lane south to Gomms Pond, are now at a "SET" status.

Even though some evacuation levels have changed, a forest closure remains in effect for the Grey River and Kemmerer Districts. To sign up for evacuation notifications, click HERE.