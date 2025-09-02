Dollar Lake Fire grows to over 15,000 acres; Second community meeting set for tomorrow
SUBLETTE COUNTY, Wyoming (KIFI) — Firefighters continue to battle the Dollar Lake Fire, which has now grown to 15,282 acres but is now 25% contained. Another public community meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, at 6 p.m. at The Place Bar and Grill in Cora to provide residents with the latest updates on the fire's status and ongoing suppression efforts.
Crews made significant progress yesterday with a successful burnout operation on the southeast side of the fire, according to Bridger-Teton National Forest crews. Firefighters cleared out dead and downed trees, creating "a stronger buffer and lowering risk for firefighters on the ground," states the release.
Evacuation Updates
A mandatory "GO" evacuation order remains in effect for a five-mile radius around Dollar Lake in the Green River Lakes area and the Red Cliff Bible Camp area in Cora, WY.
Residents in the following areas remain in a "SET" evacuation status, meaning they should be prepared to leave at a moment's notice:
- Moose Gypsum Road
- Hill Road
- Valley View Trail
- Hecox Road
- Pine Drive
- Rock Creek Road
- Brookie Lane
- White Point Road
- Rainbow Drive
- Trout Drive
- Cutthroat Drive
- River Road
- Cattle Drive Lane
- Terrace Drive
- Half-Way Drive
- Galley Lane
- All residences along US Hwy 352 South to Richard Lane
Meanwhile, residents in areas south of Richard Lane remain in a "READY" evacuation status. Follow evacuation updates from the Sublette County Sheriff's Office HERE.