Dollar Lake Fire grows to over 15,000 acres; Second community meeting set for tomorrow

SUBLETTE COUNTY, Wyoming (KIFI) — Firefighters continue to battle the Dollar Lake Fire, which has now grown to 15,282 acres but is now 25% contained. Another public community meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, at 6 p.m. at The Place Bar and Grill in Cora to provide residents with the latest updates on the fire's status and ongoing suppression efforts.

Crews made significant progress yesterday with a successful burnout operation on the southeast side of the fire, according to Bridger-Teton National Forest crews. Firefighters cleared out dead and downed trees, creating "a stronger buffer and lowering risk for firefighters on the ground," states the release.

A mandatory "GO" evacuation order remains in effect for a five-mile radius around Dollar Lake in the Green River Lakes area and the Red Cliff Bible Camp area in Cora, WY.

Residents in the following areas remain in a "SET" evacuation status, meaning they should be prepared to leave at a moment's notice:

Moose Gypsum Road

Hill Road

Valley View Trail

Hecox Road

Pine Drive

Rock Creek Road

Brookie Lane

White Point Road

Rainbow Drive

Trout Drive

Cutthroat Drive

River Road

Cattle Drive Lane

Terrace Drive

Half-Way Drive

Galley Lane

All residences along US Hwy 352 South to Richard Lane

Meanwhile, residents in areas south of Richard Lane remain in a "READY" evacuation status. Follow evacuation updates from the Sublette County Sheriff's Office HERE.