Dollar Lake Fire grows to over 15,000 acres; Second community meeting set for tomorrow

today at 12:25 PM
SUBLETTE COUNTY, Wyoming (KIFI) — Firefighters continue to battle the Dollar Lake Fire, which has now grown to 15,282 acres but is now 25% contained. Another public community meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, at 6 p.m. at The Place Bar and Grill in Cora to provide residents with the latest updates on the fire's status and ongoing suppression efforts.

Crews made significant progress yesterday with a successful burnout operation on the southeast side of the fire, according to Bridger-Teton National Forest crews. Firefighters cleared out dead and downed trees, creating "a stronger buffer and lowering risk for firefighters on the ground," states the release. 

Evacuation Updates

A mandatory "GO" evacuation order remains in effect for a five-mile radius around Dollar Lake in the Green River Lakes area and the Red Cliff Bible Camp area in Cora, WY.

Residents in the following areas remain in a "SET" evacuation status, meaning they should be prepared to leave at a moment's notice:

  • Moose Gypsum Road
  • Hill Road
  • Valley View Trail
  • Hecox Road
  • Pine Drive
  • Rock Creek Road
  • Brookie Lane
  • White Point Road
  • Rainbow Drive
  • Trout Drive
  • Cutthroat Drive
  • River Road
  • Cattle Drive Lane
  • Terrace Drive
  • Half-Way Drive
  • Galley Lane
  • All residences along US Hwy 352 South to Richard Lane

Meanwhile, residents in areas south of Richard Lane remain in a "READY" evacuation status. Follow evacuation updates from the Sublette County Sheriff's Office HERE.

