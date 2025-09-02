Driver’s license and registration services offline as ITD is hit with statewide outage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) —The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is currently experiencing a statewide network slowdown, which is causing disruptions to a variety of online and in-person services.

The technical issues are affecting multiple online services for state agencies and have been particularly impactful for ITD customers. As a result, residents may be unable to complete key transactions at this time.

The ongoing network issue is preventing customers from accessing ITD's online platforms, including services for registration renewals and business account management. The outage is also hindering transactions at local county DMV offices, meaning Idahoans may be unable to complete driver's license, vehicle registration, or title transactions.

“We understand this outage may be frustrating for our customers and partners,” said Lisa McClellan, DMV Administrator. “We appreciate your patience as the Idaho Office of Information Technology Services works to restore full system functionality.”

Local News is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as more information becomes available. For the latest official announcements from ITD, click HERE.