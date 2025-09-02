Skip to Content
Falls Water rate increase approved by PUC

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has approved a rate increase for Falls Water, a move the company states is necessary to cover the increasing costs of operations and maintenance, system improvements, and replacing aging infrastructure.

The new rates will affect Falls Water's approximately 6,833 residential and commercial customers across three systems in Bonneville County, northeast of Idaho Falls.

Key Rate Changes

Monthly Base Charges:

  • For customers in the Falls Water and Taylor Mountain systems, monthly base charges will now range from $24.65 to $411.00, depending on meter size.
  • Customers in the Morning View system will see monthly base charges of $24.65 to $34.75, also based on meter size.

New Service Hookup Fees:

  • The PUC also approved an increase in the one-time hookup charge for new customers. These fees will now be between $525 and $1,450, based on meter size, except for those using a 1-inch meter.

