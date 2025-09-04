Skip to Content
Crews working to repair gas leak on West 7th South in Rexburg

Published 6:27 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Crews in Rexburg are actively working to repair a gas leak along West 7th South, as of 6:10 PM. According to the Rexburg Police Department, West 7th South is closed between Center Street and 2nd West.

They're asking residents to avoid the area to allow technicians room to work. The cause of the leak has not been released at this time.

Local News 8 is tracking this developing story and will provide updates as information becomes available.

