Idaho Innovation Center lease ending September 2026

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Board of Commissioners recently announced they would end its lease agreement with the Idaho Innovation Center at the end of September 2026.

Since 1988, the Idaho Innovation Center has helped small, new companies build up their business by providing them with resources.

While the Board of Commissioners expressed their gratitude to IIC, they say funding the center is no longer aligned with the county's economic development goals.

IIC is figuring out its plan for where to move to so it can keep serving its tenants, but they are optimistic as they start this next chapter.

“What they've done has actually been a blessing to us, and that we're going to be able to catapult ourselves in being much more focused in what we're doing and being much more relevant to many, many businesses,” said IIC Executive Director Bryan Magleby.

Bonneville County Commissioner Karl Casperson says the decision of what will be put in the building once the lease ends hasn't been made yet. He says the property could be sold and the money could be used to fund county projects, but there’s still about a year to think about it.