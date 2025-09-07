Dozens meet for disc golf championship

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Dozens of people met at the park for the Snake River Championship, a disc golf tournament.

The field was split into two pools of 72 players. Everyone went around the courses at Freeman Park and Snake River Landing, tossing their discs forward to see who could complete the course with the lowest score.

"We get players all the way from Utah. We get some players from Montana," said Assistant Tournament Director Koy Blanchard. "But really, it's just a big local event that we're trying to get a lot of amateurs and pros out here to come and play and just have a good time."

Studies show disc golf is getting more and more popular, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. There are over 16,000 disc golf courses in the world as of 2024. One of the main reasons the sport is so popular is that it’s a very inexpensive sport.

“It's something that's very attainable for anybody,"Blanchard said. "You know, you can go to your local store, get like a 3-pack of discs for $30, maybe a little more than that. And then your local park course is free.”

If you want to get out and try out disc golf for yourself, your local park probably has a course.