New students pile into Rexburg for the new BYU-I Fall semester

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — September 12, 2025, is Move-In Day at BYU-Idaho. That means several students and their families are piling into Rexburg.

Fall semester is usually the busiest one for the BYU-I school year, but some returning students say they are surprised by just how many people are coming into town.

“I didn't expect it to be this busy," said BYU-Idaho Student, Connor. "I've normally been here like winter and spring semester, so it's not as bad, but this [semester]...it's pretty hectic turning in, but I guess it could be worse.”

The new semester starts Monday, September 15. Many students are excited for what it will bring them—both academically and socially.

“I’m excited to go see my friends," said BYU-Idaho Student, Alaina. "And I am excited to do my classes. I'm an Elementary Education major and I'm going to be working in the schools this year...just like shadowing them. So I'm excited!”

The Rexburg Walmart will likely be very busy for the next few days. It might be a good idea to visit a different location or store in the meantime.