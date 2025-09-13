Hundreds cheer for monster truck show

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Trucks were revving and crowds were cheering at the Legends of Monster Trucks Tour.

"We're gonna put trucks on their nose. We're gonna put trucks on their tailgates, and we might even be putting them upside down today," said the Tour's Event Director, Taylor Delauney.

Before the show kicked off, people got to step into the arena and get up close to the trucks. Some people even got to ride one of the trucks. Riders had the time of their lives as the truck swung around the arena.

Once the show started, the drivers gave the crowd a thrilling show with races, wheelie contests, and freestyle performances. The audience loved watching the trucks jump in the air, spin around, and launch mud into the stands.

Delauney says monster truck shows like this are getting more and more popular.

"Monster trucks, from their inception back in the early 70s, every year’s only gained popularity and momentum," Delauney said. "So there's tours all over the world now. We just got back from a tour down in Central America. So it's growing around the world."