Idaho Falls celebrates Mexico Independence Day

Vendors provided things from jewelry, to drinks, to custom-made piñatas.
Noah Farley
Vendors provided things from jewelry, to drinks, to custom-made piñatas.
By
today at 8:43 PM
Published 9:02 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Tuesday, September 16, is Mexico Independence Day, and people got together on Sunday to celebrate at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing. Visitors enjoyed live music, food trucks, and vendors.

September 16 commemorates the start of the Mexican War of Independence from Spain in 1810. People celebrated the day by having fun together.

“There's not just people from Mexico here," said Fiesta Participant, Gabriel Huitron. "There's people from Guatemala and all over South America here. So we got we got a lot of big culture going on here, a lot of good people.”

Vendors provided things from jewelry, to drinks, to custom-made piñatas. The event also featured a car show, where participants got to show off the cars and trucks they put years of effort into.

The day was filled with fun for everyone!

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

