Addiction and mental health recovery festival coming up Friday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — September is National Recovery Month, and the Center for HOPE will be hosting a Recovery Festival on Friday, September 19, to mark the occasion.

The public is invited to stop by Freeman Park and enjoy food, raffles, and speakers. The festival honors the families and loved ones struggling from mental health issues and addiction, and celebrates the success of people recovering from them.

Even though the stigma of getting help for addiction and mental health has lessened over the last few years, some people might still feel embarrassed or ashamed to seek help.

“The biggest step is to make that phone call or show up somewhere and ask for help, and that's always very honored when someone has the strength to do that,” said Tami Meckley with Brick House Recovery, one of the festival's sponsors.

The festival will feature resources and people to talk with about dealing with addiction and mental health issues. It might not always be an easy process, but Meckley says it's a beautiful thing to see someone take the steps to recover.

"You get to see families reunited," she said. "You get to see moms and dads reunited with their kids. You get to see the confidence come back to someone who absolutely is worthy and deserving to have a life of peace."

The Recovery Festival is on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls.